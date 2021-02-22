Bp Plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Bp Plc decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,876 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,644,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,027,000 after acquiring an additional 521,139 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 925.9% during the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 182,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 164,925 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 38,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

MPC opened at $53.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $60.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

