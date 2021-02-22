Bp Plc Sells 10,564 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Bp Plc cut its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,564 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AME. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 7.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AME opened at $120.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $125.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.25 and a 200 day moving average of $110.57.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $28,205.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,584,153.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 17,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $2,113,213.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,192,625.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,010. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.11.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

