Bp Plc Sells 10,946 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Bp Plc reduced its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,946 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALXN. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Truist cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Svb Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.28.

In related news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,930,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $155.51 on Monday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $162.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.66 and its 200 day moving average is $129.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

