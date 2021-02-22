Bp Plc Sells 12,302 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Bp Plc cut its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,302 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 5.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 26.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 119.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,548,000 after purchasing an additional 788,239 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 43.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Laurentian upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.79.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $136.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.83. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $153.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.