Bp Plc Sells 12,324 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Bp Plc cut its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,324 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 49,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $116,601.12. Insiders have sold a total of 92,497 shares of company stock worth $7,963,119 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $100.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $100.84.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Argus upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

