Bp Plc Sells 1,618 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Bp Plc lowered its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

CSGP stock opened at $913.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $904.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $870.57. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 122.58 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $500.24 and a 1-year high of $952.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their price target on CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $890.58.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

