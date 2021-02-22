Bp Plc Sells 18,189 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Bp Plc lessened its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,189 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,424,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,337,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,450 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in Welltower by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,041,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,973,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,599,000 after purchasing an additional 986,561 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Welltower by 461.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,126,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,808,000 after purchasing an additional 926,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its position in Welltower by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,665,000 after purchasing an additional 678,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.69.

NYSE:WELL opened at $68.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $88.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.35.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

