Bp Plc Sells 21,861 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bp Plc reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,861 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,301,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,032 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 48.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,997,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,501 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at about $50,622,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 25.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,759,000 after acquiring an additional 825,030 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 32.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,114,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,576,000 after acquiring an additional 513,834 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX opened at $82.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $90.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.74 and a 200 day moving average of $62.47.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

A number of research firms have commented on PSX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.