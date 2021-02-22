Bp Plc Sells 24,022 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Bp Plc trimmed its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,022 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Centene by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,413,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,786,000 after buying an additional 1,132,980 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Centene by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,828,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,627,000 after buying an additional 942,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,362,000 after buying an additional 939,404 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in Centene by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,160,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,681,000 after buying an additional 673,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC grew its stake in Centene by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,604,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,345,000 after buying an additional 653,407 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Centene news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,260 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNC. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.04.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $57.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

