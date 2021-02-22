Bp Plc Sells 358,198 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Bp Plc trimmed its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,959 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 358,198 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,144,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,321,000 after acquiring an additional 18,577,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,595,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859,936 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 10.6% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 25,364,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,372 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 133.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,272,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582,391 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,606,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,392,000 after purchasing an additional 337,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $4.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $6.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bradesco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

