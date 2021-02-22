Bp Plc Sells 5,155 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bp Plc trimmed its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,060,000 after purchasing an additional 610,243 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 2,463.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 317,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,146,000 after buying an additional 305,462 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $49,893,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,169,639,000 after buying an additional 215,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 459.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 258,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,358,000 after buying an additional 212,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.81.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $248.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $268.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.22 and a 200 day moving average of $241.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 5,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $1,321,144.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Donato sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,655 shares of company stock valued at $7,496,034 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

