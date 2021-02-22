Bp Plc Sells 5,545 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Bp Plc lessened its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,545 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,050,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $973,908,000 after buying an additional 1,729,582 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. CIBC started coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.22.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $176.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.59. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.01 and a 1-year high of $196.47.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. Equifax’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

