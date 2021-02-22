Bp Plc Sells 5,907 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Bp Plc trimmed its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,907 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,297,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,232,000 after purchasing an additional 776,467 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 60.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,902,000 after buying an additional 715,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 161.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,791,000 after buying an additional 699,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 128.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 930,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,717,000 after buying an additional 523,892 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 117.0% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 916,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,395,000 after buying an additional 494,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $224.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.61. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $232.34.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.90 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.31.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

