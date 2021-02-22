Bp Plc Sells 6,790 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Bp Plc cut its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,790 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 30.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 51.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth about $7,869,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total transaction of $337,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,666.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $70,197.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,058.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.36.

SWK opened at $175.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $195.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.90.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

