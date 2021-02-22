Bp Plc Sells 7,643 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Bp Plc lessened its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,957 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,643 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Splunk by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $92,051.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,155.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,775. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $169.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.48 and a 200-day moving average of $187.34. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPLK. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.57.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

