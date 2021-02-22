Bp Plc Sells 7,646 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Bp Plc lowered its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,646 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $946,000. Motco grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 565.7% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $182.75 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.77 and a 52-week high of $187.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.69.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

