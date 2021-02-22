Bp Plc Trims Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Bp Plc cut its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,766 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 10,934 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 205.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

BBY opened at $118.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $124.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush raised Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

