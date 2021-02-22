Bp Plc Trims Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Bp Plc decreased its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,041 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 10,729 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $184,826.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $138.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.18, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.94.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

