Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.99 and last traded at $6.82. 675,598 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 354,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BHR shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $250.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 3.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHR. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 230,610 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 74,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

