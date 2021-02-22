Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brenntag from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of BNTGY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.93. 10,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,297. Brenntag has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.23.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

