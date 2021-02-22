Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brenntag from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of BNTGY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.93. 10,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,297. Brenntag has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.23.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.