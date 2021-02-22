BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) dropped 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.97 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 4,141,674 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 3,516,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

Several brokerages have commented on BRFS. Santander downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRF currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRFS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BRF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,606,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BRF by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,600,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,416 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BRF by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,564,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BRF by 7,696.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 741,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 732,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in BRF by 20,320.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 735,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 731,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

