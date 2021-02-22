Bridgetown (NASDAQ:BTWN) Shares Down 10.2%

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) shares fell 10.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.25 and last traded at $15.60. 3,605,885 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 2,755,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.37.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,687,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,665,000.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

