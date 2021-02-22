Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Stock Position Cut by John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,293 shares during the period. Bridgewater Bancshares accounts for 2.1% of John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 56,227 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,808,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,165,000 after purchasing an additional 27,776 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 128,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BWB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of BWB opened at $14.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $413.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $15.15.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.23 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

