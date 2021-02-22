Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 117.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,474 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $24,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 789.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 37,874 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 286,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,553,000 after acquiring an additional 27,552 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period.

In related news, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total transaction of $4,506,334.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,617 shares in the company, valued at $37,770,107.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total value of $62,311.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,302,557.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,500 shares of company stock worth $10,381,778. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BFAM opened at $169.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 137.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.23 and a 1-year high of $182.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

