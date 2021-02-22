Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brightcove in a report released on Thursday, February 18th. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Brightcove’s FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $24.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.46 million, a PE ratio of -66.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.25.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 7.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its stake in Brightcove by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,887,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,808,000 after acquiring an additional 137,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 68.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 205,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 83,379 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brightcove during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Brightcove by 191.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 22,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

