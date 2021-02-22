Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Stake Lowered by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.05% of Brighthouse Financial worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 633.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $40.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

