BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 1,057.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,062,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,312 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,966,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,171,000 after purchasing an additional 178,307 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,317,000 after purchasing an additional 792,917 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,266,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 956,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,333,000 after purchasing an additional 250,894 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSIG stock opened at $19.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.62. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $21.69.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. On average, analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.26%.

BSIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $54,678.39. 25.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

