Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 660,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,967,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 336,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,899,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 238,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $60.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $67.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -550.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

