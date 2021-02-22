British American Tobacco (BATS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

British American Tobacco (LON: BATS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/19/2021 – British American Tobacco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on the stock.
- 2/18/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 2,792 ($36.48) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,920 ($51.22) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,920 ($51.22) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2021 – British American Tobacco had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 3,920 ($51.22) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2021 – British American Tobacco had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 2,792 ($36.48) price target on the stock.
- 1/12/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/4/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of BATS opened at GBX 2,554 ($33.37) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £58.60 billion and a PE ratio of 9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 2,362.50 ($30.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,380.20 ($44.16). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,729.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,681.57.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a GBX 53.90 ($0.70) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $52.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.55%.
