British American Tobacco (BATS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

2/19/2021 – British American Tobacco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on the stock.

2/18/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 2,792 ($36.48) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,920 ($51.22) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,920 ($51.22) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – British American Tobacco had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 3,920 ($51.22) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – British American Tobacco had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 2,792 ($36.48) price target on the stock.

1/12/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 2,554 ($33.37) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £58.60 billion and a PE ratio of 9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 2,362.50 ($30.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,380.20 ($44.16). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,729.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,681.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a GBX 53.90 ($0.70) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $52.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

