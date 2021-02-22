British American Tobacco p.l.c. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.57 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of British American Tobacco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.57 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.49.

BTI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $36.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $43.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTI. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in British American Tobacco by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 27,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 19,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.01%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

