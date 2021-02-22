Brixton Metals (CVE:BBB) Trading 4% Higher

Shares of Brixton Metals Co. (CVE:BBB) traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 466,779 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 597,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a current ratio of 11.45, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.30. The stock has a market cap of C$50.28 million and a PE ratio of -5.10.

Brixton Metals Company Profile (CVE:BBB)

Brixton Metals Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and cobalt deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Thorn gold-copper-silver project located in Northwest British Columbia; the Hog Heaven Silver-Gold-Copper Project located in Northwest Montana; Langis-Hudson Bay Silver-Cobalt Project located in Northeast Ontario; and Atlin Goldfields Project in Northwest British Columbia.

