Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $28,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total value of $42,757.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total value of $250,764.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 256,393 shares of company stock worth $106,582,391. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $489.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $458.66 and its 200 day moving average is $394.56. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $199.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Standpoint Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.59.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.