Brokerages Anticipate Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.08. Benefitfocus reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Benefitfocus.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNFT traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $15.90. The company had a trading volume of 11,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,873. Benefitfocus has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.00 million, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.40.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

