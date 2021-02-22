Brokerages Anticipate Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Will Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the lowest is $0.95. Oshkosh reported earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $7.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $8.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

OSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp upgraded Oshkosh from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

In other Oshkosh news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $106,874.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,133.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,680 shares of company stock worth $3,255,524. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,387,000 after buying an additional 236,925 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1,527.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,786,000 after buying an additional 1,949,562 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,947,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,632,000 after buying an additional 383,149 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,340,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,706,000 after buying an additional 38,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 669,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,598,000 after buying an additional 455,641 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.33. 41,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,342. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh has a one year low of $46.72 and a one year high of $101.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

