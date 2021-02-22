Brokerages Anticipate Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to Announce $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to post $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.81. Realty Income reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Realty Income.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of O. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in Realty Income by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

O stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $83.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

