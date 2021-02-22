Brokerages Expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) will report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.95 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDE. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $129,300.00. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,300 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 548,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 421,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

CDE traded up $1.36 on Monday, reaching $10.09. 8,953,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,705,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.98. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

