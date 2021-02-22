Brokerages Expect InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for InMed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.80). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover InMed Pharmaceuticals.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.16% of InMed Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of INM stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,811. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.42.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

