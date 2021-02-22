Brokerages Expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.67) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the highest is ($0.48). Karyopharm Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($1.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.10.

In other news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 137,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $2,402,679.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,801.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,079 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,031,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,822,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,217,000 after acquiring an additional 219,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $15.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $29.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

