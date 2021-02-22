Brokerages Expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $481.68 Million

Equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will announce $481.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $470.90 million to $488.62 million. Saia posted sales of $446.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAIA. UBS Group started coverage on Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Saia from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.21.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $212.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.13. Saia has a one year low of $61.46 and a one year high of $214.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $3,382,699.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $754,391.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,866.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,274 shares of company stock worth $11,556,912 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

