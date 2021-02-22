Brokers Issue Forecasts for ACCO Brands Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) – Barrington Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ACCO Brands in a report released on Friday, February 19th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

NYSE ACCO opened at $8.32 on Monday. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 8,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $81,719.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,393. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ralph Paul Hargrow sold 23,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $194,595.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,965 shares in the company, valued at $194,595.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,191. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

