Brokers Issue Forecasts for Gladstone Commercial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report released on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 3.10%.

GOOD has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $18.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.98. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $665.72 million, a PE ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 19.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 5.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.