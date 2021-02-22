Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.65.

HPP stock opened at $24.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 172.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $38.42.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 114,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 32.1% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,945,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,602,000 after purchasing an additional 715,814 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 220,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 21,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $137,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,166,754.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

