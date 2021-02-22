Brokers Issue Forecasts for InterDigital, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of InterDigital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for InterDigital’s FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

IDCC opened at $64.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.96 and its 200 day moving average is $61.78. InterDigital has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $69.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 3.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

