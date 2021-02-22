Brokers Issue Forecasts for Materion Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Materion in a report released on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Materion’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $66.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.44. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 55.68 and a beta of 1.47. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Materion by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Materion by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in Materion by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 6,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Materion by 213.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.42%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.