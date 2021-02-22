Brokers Issue Forecasts for Repsol, S.A.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Repsol in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the energy company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repsol’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Get Repsol alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on REPYY. Redburn Partners downgraded Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Repsol from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Repsol stock opened at $12.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.82. Repsol has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, chemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and sale of electricity and gas.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.