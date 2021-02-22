Brokers Issue Forecasts for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) – Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report released on Friday, February 19th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.04 for the year.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TCRR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.88.

TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $28.87 on Monday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $35.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.46. The stock has a market cap of $964.89 million, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 2.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 657.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 166,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 144,600 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,516,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 24,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 54,266 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

