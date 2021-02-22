Brokers Issue Forecasts for TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO)’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:TGO)

TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) (TSE:TGO) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) in a research note issued on Friday, February 19th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the year.

Get TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of TGO opened at C$7.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$120.19 million and a P/E ratio of -14.63. TeraGo Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.00 and a twelve month high of C$8.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.42.

TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) Company Profile

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet Protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.