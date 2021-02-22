Brokers Offer Predictions for Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Armstrong World Industries in a report released on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AWI. Bank of America raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.58.

NYSE:AWI opened at $78.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $111.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $2,444,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,952 shares in the company, valued at $23,419,899.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 33,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,673,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,978 shares of company stock valued at $7,039,218. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 632.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

