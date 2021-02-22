Brokers Offer Predictions for Coeur Mining, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. Cormark also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital raised Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

NYSE CDE opened at $8.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.98. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average is $8.42.

In other news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $501,000.00. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 548,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 421,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.