Brokers Offer Predictions for Oncorus, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Oncorus in a report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.62). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oncorus’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.97) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.03) EPS.

ONCR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oncorus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Oncorus in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Oncorus in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Oncorus stock opened at $17.55 on Monday. Oncorus has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONCR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth $31,112,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth $10,595,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth $123,000.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform that it is in Phase I clinical trial to treat various cancers.

